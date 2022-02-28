SIMA demands removal of import duty on cotton

February 28, 2022 19:14 IST

To ensure level-playing field for the textile and clothing sector

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has demanded removal of 11 % import duty on cotton, thus ensuring level-playing field for the textile and clothing sector.

Chairman of the Association Ravi Sam told presspersons here on Monday that textile mills were operating at full capacity and even those mills that were shutdown have revived operations because of demand in the market.

Cotton is the main raw material for the mills and with the levy of import duty on cotton, prices have shot up. Price of Shankar-6 variety of cotton, that is used widely, is sold at about ₹ 74,600 a candy as against the Minimum Support Price of ₹ 42,000 a candy. It had reached ₹80,000 a candy in January.

“So far, 220 lakh bales of cotton have come into the market this season as against 293 lakh bales during the same period last season. Mills with strong finance used to have nearly six months raw material stock. Now, even these mills have just about 1.5 months stock because the prices are unviable. In Andhra Pradesh, many mills are switching over to fine count yarn and in Tamil Nadu many mills are moving to manmade fibre yarn as cotton prices are high,” he said.

Cotton is available only at high prices and in small quantities. Cotton production during the current season (October 2021 to September 2022) is expected to be lower 350 lakh bales as against the industry’s requirement of 360 lakh bales. “The mills may face shortage in availability from April. So the government should immediately permit only the mills to directly import 40 lakh bales without any duty. Even if the mills place orders now, cotton will land by mid-May. By then, the farmers would have sold the stocks with them and will start preparing for the next season. So, the imports will not affect the farmers,” he said.

“We are only asking for a level-playing field between international and Indian cotton prices,” he added.

A press release from the Association said that during the current season, owing to substantial increase in demand and export of around 50 lakh bales, the country is likely to face 30 to 40 lakh bales cotton shortage. The unprecedented increase in domestic cotton price from ₹ 135 a kg in February 2021 to ₹ 219 a kg now is affecting the industry.