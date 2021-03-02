Coimbatore

Silver wires worth ₹3.24 lakh seized

Election surveillance officials seized silver wires worth ₹3.24 lakh here on Monday.

During a vehicle check near Kandhampatti, a flying squad team in Salem West constituency seized about 4.85 kg of silver wires used for manufacturing silver anklets being transported without necessary documents. Officials said the seized goods would be handed over to the treasury and would be returned once the documents were produced before the Appeals Committee.

In Namakkal, during a vehicle check near Kondicettipatti on Namakkal-Mohanur Road, a flying squad team intercepted a vehicle and seized ₹2.37 lakh. The amount was handed over to the district treasury and officials said the money would be returned once the required documents were submitted.

