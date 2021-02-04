Silver ornaments worth ₹ 57.60 lakh seized in Salem

About 80 kg silver ornaments, worth ₹ 57.60 lakh, found in possession of a passenger at the Salem Railway Junction, were seized here on Tuesday.
Constables S. Chandramohan and K.P. Abhilash noticed a person moving in a suspicious manner on platform number five.
The man, identified as R.B. Senthil Kumar (49) of Shevapet, told them that he was waiting to board Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Superfast Festival Special and the silver ornaments were from his shop. However, he could not produce any valid documents for the ornaments.
The constables took him to the RPF Post and alerted S. Ravikumar, Sales Tax Officer, Roving Squad, Salem.
On opening the four bags that was in the possession of the man, the officials found silver ornaments weighing 80 kg.
His statement was recorded in the presence of two independent witnesses and the bags were seized by the squad.
Sources said that as per the Goods and Services Law, Senthil Kumar would be fined ₹ 3,45,600 and legal action would be initiated against him.
