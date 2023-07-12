ADVERTISEMENT

Silver Jubilee reunion of first batch of graduates from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in Coimbatore to be held on July 14

July 12, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The silver jubilee alumni reunion of the first batch of graduates from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Vattamalaipalayam, will be held on July 14 on the college campus.

The alumni, including those residing in the US, Europe, Australia, Singapore, and the UK, will take part in the event with their family members.

On this occasion, a coffee table book “Odyssey will be released. This book will showcase the journey of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, since its inception and the exceptional accomplishments of the alumni of this batch. The media partner for the event is The Hindu.

