Silver anklets worth ₹ 98 lakh seized

Salem

25 March 2021 23:23 IST

Election surveillance officials seized silver anklets worth ₹98 lakh here on Wednesday. Officials said, a flying squad team conducting vehicle checks on Three roads seized the silver anklets weighing about 300 kg. On inquiry, the team found that the goods were taken to Maharashtra from here. As there were no proper documents, the team seized the items and handed them over to the sub-treasury.

