Silver anklet manufacturers in Salem hit by poor work order

Due to fluctuating prices, silver anklet manufacturing have declined for the past two weeks.

Salem district is known for silver anklet manufacturing and it is supplied to various parts of the country. As per data available with the Salem District Silver Anklet Manufacturers’ Handmade Association (SSAMHA), there are around 10,000 silver anklet manufacturing units in the district, and around one lakh worker are employed directly or indirectly.

But for the past two weeks, the orders have been drastically reduced, and unit owners face loss.

Speaking to The Hindu, SSAMHA president C. Sree Anandharaj said that fluctuations in the price had an impact on the work order. On June 1, one kg. silver bar was sold for ₹66,500 and on Thursday (July 14), price was ₹58,000 per kg.

Another reason cites was that since the schools have been reopened, parents spend money to pay fees and on books. Mr. Anandharaj says that they since marriages do not take place during the Tamil month Aadi , they do not get fresh order. Similarly, in North Indian states, Ashada month starts on June 30, this month is considered inauspicious. “For the past two weeks, we have been receiving only 25% of orders. Every anklet owner pays ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 as a monthly salary to the workers. We have to pay the salary compulsory even though we do not have orders. They work only for two days a week now. We expect by the second week of August for fresh orders, as marriages take place in the Tamil month of Aavani and the Ashada month will also end on July 28,” Mr. Anandharaj hoped.