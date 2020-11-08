Silver anklet production yet to resume in full swing

SALEM

08 November 2020 22:06 IST

Vignesh Vijayakumar

Though silversmiths have started operating their workshops following relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, the business is yet to resume in full swing despite being Deepavali season.

Manufacturing of silver jewellery, especially silver anklets, is one of the major businesses in Salem and over one lakh persons are involved in it. The silver anklets manufactured here are exported to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and to foreign countries as well. However, though the manufacturing units have reopened, production is yet to improve despite it being the festival season.

C. Srianandarajan, secretary, Salem district kolusu manufacturers kaivinai sangam, said the production at present was only 30-40% compared to pre-COVID-19 times. “The pandemic had a severe impact on the trade. Despite relaxations, about 20% of manufacturers continue to remain shut,” he said.

K.V. Chandrapal, president, Salem Silver Leg Chain Manufacturers Association, said the recent hike in silver price had hit the production again. “Following relaxations, there was quite good business till Navarathri. However, after the price of silver per gram rose to ₹68, there are no orders at the moment as jewellers fear that the price may reduce post-Deepavali. The governments should consider reducing the GST for silver anklets to support the trade,” he said.