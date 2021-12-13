Silver anklet manufacturers see revival in business

Salem

13 December 2021 00:15 IST

They have received orders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Silver anklet manufacturing units that were severely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic are on the revival path, as they have started receiving orders for Makara Sankaranti festival.

Silver jewellery manufacturing, a major industry in Salem, saw signs of revival following relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the business improved around Deepavali season. The units employ over one lakh workers, including a large number of migrant workers, and there are over 10,000 units involved in the manufacturing of anklets. The anklets, mainly handmade, are in demand from across the country. The anklets manufactured here are also exported to countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

C. Srianandarajan, secretary of Salem District Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangam, said the units here have received orders for silver anklets from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the price of silver has reduced slightly at the moment and a kg of silver is priced at ₹ 63,300.

Mr. Srianandarajan said the sector is slowly reviving after the pandemic-induced lockdown and are hopeful of seeing better orders during the forthcoming wedding season.