Silver anklet manufacturers in Salem pin hopes on wedding season

Silver anklet manufacturers in the district are pinning their hopes on wedding season, as the business is slowly reviving to pre-COVID-19 times.

Silver jewellery manufacturing is a major industry in Salem. There are over 10,000 silver anklet and other silver jewellery manufacturing units in Salem. About 1 lakh people are dependent on this sector. The anklets are mainly handmade and the units receive orders from across the country. Anklets manufactured here are also exported to other countries such as Singapore, and Malaysia.

The units received better orders for Akshaya Thrithya, compared to the corresponding period last year. A manufacturer, who does not want to be named, said the units received orders for 40,000 sets of silver anklets for Akshaya Tritiya from Maharashtra, Kolkata and other places in north India. The traders said the orders were expected to improve during wedding season.

C. Srianandarajan, secretary of Salem District Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangam said the business was in the path of recovery after being severely hit due to COVID-19. He said more orders were expected in May and June from Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Andra Pradesh and Telengana, in view of wedding season.

He said that silver was priced at over ₹ 70,000 a kg last week and the price on Wednesday was ₹ 67,000.