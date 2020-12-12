Silver anklet manufacturers hit by GST, says MP

Member of Parliament from Salem S.R. Parthibhan charged that the silver anklet manufacturers in Salem were severely affected by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and many had lost their businesses.

Mr. Parthibhan launched his election campaign as part of ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ at Veerapandi Assembly constituency here. The MP interacted with the public from different walks of life including silver anklet manufacturers, palm tree workers and others.

Mr.Parthibhan told presspersons that silver anklet manufacturing, a cottage industry in Salem, had suffered severely under the GST regime and many were forced to leave the industry. “People in various parts of the district are complaining about lack of basic amenities and the State government has not taken any measures in this regard,” he said.

Mr.Parthibhan alleged that while the Centre was taking steps to privatise Salem Steel Plant, the State government has not taken any measures to deter the Centre from the move.

He alleged that over 2,000 acres of land acquired for the Steel Plant has not been utilised. The MP also alleged that though a defence manufacturing hub was announced for Salem no steps were taken on this regard.