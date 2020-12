Silver anklet manufacturers demand GST exemption

SALEM

19 December 2020 23:49 IST

Silver anklet manufacturers on Friday appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take measures to provide GST exemption to them.

In a petition, members of Salem district Silver Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangham requested the Chief Minister to form a separate welfare board for people involved in silver anklet manufacturing. The petitioners demanded loans with subsidies, formation of silver anklet manufacturing park in Salem and sought measures to ensure job security for those in silver anklet manufacturing. The petitioners requested the Chief Minister to take measures in this connection at the earliest.

