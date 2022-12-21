Silk spinning mills to be established in State: Minister

December 21, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru has said that steps will be taken to establish silk spinning mills in the State with the help of Centre’s fund for the benefit of silk farmers..

He was speaking at a function held to distribute welfare assistance worth ₹9.52 crore to 847 silk farmers under Silk Samagra Scheme on Wednesday.

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) T.M. Anbarasan, who also spoke at the function, said there was a situation when the State bought silk from outside. To change this, various measures are being taken by the government to encourage silk production in the State.

Stating that the sericulture department was being computerised, the Minister said that till 2020, mulberry was cultivated on 44,627 acres in the State; in 2021, it increased to 49,669 acres; and in 2022, it further increased to 55,840 acres.

