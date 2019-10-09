Silambam students bag 18 gold medals in Malaysia

School students from Coimbatore bagged 40 medals, including 18 gold medals, at the first edition of Silambam World Cup event held at Keda, Malaysia, from October 3 to October 6.

A total of 17 students from Ashram Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kovaipudur participated in this contest, school officials said. Among the students, a six-year-old G. Praghatie Udayendaraan won two gold medals and one silver medal.

A Class I student, Praghatie won her two golds in the categories of ‘Double Surul’ (two curling swords) and ‘Stick Fight’.

Other participants, who won two gold medals, were Vismaya from Class VI; Soundarraj from Class IX. S.S. Harish from Class XI won one gold and one silver, according to school officials.

The officials added that the students were trained at the Silambam training centre run by the school and that they had previously won accolades at the State level and South Asian level.