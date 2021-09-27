‘SIHS Colony bridge work to be completed soon’

The bridge over the railway crossing in SIHS Colony would be completed soon, DMK Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik said here on Sunday.

The work that was kept pending from 2011-21 during the AIADMK regime would be completed soon as the State Government had sanctioned funds.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, who was in the city recently, had said that the Government had sanctioned ₹29.37 crore to complete the work. The sanctioning of funds would lead to completion of the work, which was started during the last DMK government in 2006-11.

It would benefit thousands of residents in and around SIHS Colony, he added.