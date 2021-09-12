Significant turnout for mega vaccination drive in districts

Significant turnout of public was seen at vaccination centres following the mega vaccination drive on Sunday.

In Namakkal, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan took his second dose at a vaccination centre set up at the Moolakadu panchayat school.

Mr. Mathiventhan told presspersons that 700 vaccination camps, including 80 mobile camps, were set up as part of the camp and they were targeting to vaccinate one lakh people. He added that 360 volunteers and 893 nurses were involved with the camps and a Deputy Collector or Joint Director-rank officer had been deployed for each block.

Dr. Mathiventhan along with District Collector Shreya P. Singh, monitoring officer K. Veera Raghava Rao and other senior officials visited a few camps here. According to officials, 80,630 doses were administered on the day.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham along with senior officials inspected vaccination centres.

The district had set a target of vaccinating two lakh people and had set up camps at 1,356 places.

At the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, the vaccination camp was visited by Additional Director of Medical Education R. Suganthi and Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy launched the camp.

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj visited the camps in corporation limits. He also interacted with the public on facilities at the centres. According to officials, as on 7 p.m, 1,11,371 doses were administered.

In Erode, District Collector H. Krishnanunni along with monitoring officer V. Dakshinamoorthy visited the camps. The vaccination drive was conducted at 847 centres and they targeted administering 1,05,400 doses. A total of 3,000 workers were involved in the vaccination drive. According to officials, 97,198 doses were administered.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy said that vaccination centres were set up at 776 centres and they were targeting to administer 90,000 doses. According to officials, by 7 p.m, 54,839 doses were administered.

In Dharmapuri, monitoring officer S. Pazhanisami visited the camps. A total of 872 camps were conducted in the district. According to officials, 3,900 workers were enlisted for the drive.