Significant progress in Cancer Block project at Tiruppur GH

December 14, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The major project for establishing a state-of-the-art Cancer Block 0n the premises of the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, under public-private partnership, deriving the utility of Namakku Naame Scheme of the State government, is making significant progress.

Having already made the one-third public contribution under the government scheme for purchase of medical linear accelerator (LINAC) device (through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation) at ₹28 crore and for construction of the bunker building for the machine, the Tiruppur Rotary Public Welfare Trust on Thursday gave the Corporation authorities a cheque for ₹5 crore as one-third public share for construction of the 100-bedded hospital building for the Cancer Block.

Designated Member of Tamil Nadu Medical Council A. Muruganathan, past Rotary Governor and past IMA (Indian Medical Association) president, handed over the cheque to Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar in the presence of Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

On its part, the Public Works Department opened the tender process for construction of the bunker building. In all likelihood, the completion of the construction would coincide with the installation of the machine to be brought from USA, said R. Murugesan, Dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cancer Block would be a full-fledged unit with PET SCAN and other vital equipment, said Project Coordinator R. Sureshkumar, Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

The Cancer Block is the outcome of the determination of Mr. Muruganathan to create a comprehensive facility to treat the disease in Tiruppur due to the increased case load in the district accounting for a chunk of workforce from across the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.