Significant infrastructure upgrade on the anvil at govt. hospitals in Kangeyam, Dharapuram

April 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The infrastructure at the Kangeyam and Dharapuram government hospitals is poised to witness a significant upgrade, entailing a total expenditure of ₹36 crore.

At the Kangeyam Government Hospital, which is being upgraded as Headquarters Hospital, additional buildings are coming up at ₹12 crore. A 30,000 sq. ft., four-storeyed structure is coming up, with three floors measuring 8,000 sq. ft. each, and the fourth floor measuring 6,000 sq. ft.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who took stock of the on-going works at Kangeyam GH recently, said state-of-art equipment would be provided to the hospital. The upgrade of the Kangeyam GH follows the conversion of the Tiruppur GH into a Government Medical College Hospital.

Likewise, the State government has also accorded sanction for upgrade of the Government Hospital at Dharapuram to the standards of the Headquarters Hospital, with an allotment of ₹24 crore.

At the Tiruppur government hospital, the work to expand in-patient capacity by 600 beds was nearing completion. With this, the hospital would have a capacity to accommodate a total of 1,170 in-patients, said R. Murugesan, Dean of Government Medical College.

The State government had allotted ₹336.96 crore for the Government Medical College Hospital. The new infrastructure is being established on a 15-acre vacant expanse on the premises of the Tiruppur GH. The allotment covers construction of 32,155 sq. mt. hospital buildings with the 600 beds and 12 operation theatres, 32,666 sq. mt. college building with classrooms for eight departments, research laboratories, and a library, and 26,970 sq. mt. living quarters.

The hospital building will be a ground plus five-floor structure, and the academic block ground plus six-storey structure, with parking spaces to accommodate 50 four-wheelers and 150 four-wheelers respectively.

