Significant drop in number of vehicles using Dhimbam ghat road in Erode

New restrictions imposed on vehicle movement in the Bannari – Karapallam section of the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 that passes through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) has led to significant drop in number of vehicles using the stretch and also drop in accidents in the last three months.

A petition was filed in the Madras High Court that wild animals were killed in the stretch passing through the core tiger reserve area and sought implementation of Erode District Gazette Notification dated January 7, 2019 that bans movement of vehicles in the stretch during night hours. The court passed an order dated April 6, 2022, that imposed new regulations, including total ban on movement of vehicles with 12 wheels and over 16.2 tonnes. All commercial vehicles were allowed to use the stretch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while buses, light motor vehicles, cars or vans were allowed to use the stretch from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. only. Commercial vehicles have to pay entry fee at the forest check posts at Bannari and Karapallam to use the ghat road section.

A senior official told The Hindu that earlier over 5,000 vehicles, including commercial and private vehicles, used the stretch everyday that dropped to less than 2,000 vehicles after new regulations came into effect from April 8, 2022. “About 1,700 vehicles cross the Bannari check post and ply towards Dhimbam while 1,200 to 1,300 vehicles enter the State through Karapallam check post”, the official said. Since heavy vehicles were banned, accidents or breakdowns were not reported while animals cross the roads without disturbances, said the official.

While a four-wheeler is charged ₹ 20 at the toll gate, van is charged ₹ 30, six-wheeler ₹ 50 and eight-wheeler ₹ 60 and a 10-wheeler ₹ 80. A vehicle is allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 30 km and have to cross the check post within 1.30 hours. The entry fee receipts, issued at check posts, are printed with time and are verified by the staff at the check posts. “If there is an undue delay in leaving the stretch, motorists will be fined”, warned the official. The official said that to prevent stopping of vehicles on the ghat road to take photographs or involve in activities that violate the law, time is fixed and vehicle movement is monitored.