Signboards warning animal crossing installed on Mettupalayam – Kallar stretch in Coimbatore

A signboard installed on the stretch between Mettupalayam and Kallar in Coimbatore, to warn motorists of deer crossing. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the Highways Department yet to lay speed breakers on the Mettupalayam - Kallar stretch as a preventive measure against roadkill, signboards warning motorists of animal crossing have been installed on this vulnerable section of the NH 181.

The Coimbatore Forest Division and the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) jointly installed the signboards warning motorists of the crossing of animals such as deer and elephants.

Forest Department sources said that the Highways Department was yet to install speed breakers on the Mettupalayam – Kallar stretch, though a Bench of the Madras High Court issued an order to the effect in a hearing on October 11. The Forest Department had also sent a proposal to the Highways Department seeking installation of speed breakers at six locations that were identified with the help of the WWF-India.

A Forest Department official said that spotted deer cross the vulnerable stretch frequently and several incidents of them getting hit by speeding vehicles were reported. Though wild elephants also cross the stretch, accidents involving the pachyderm have not been reported in the recent past.

N. Sirajudeen from the WNCT said the NGO joined hands with the Forest Department in installing signboards as one of the measures to prevent roadkill. He said that the boards would help tourists, who are not aware of animal crossing at the section, to drive carefully.

According to the Forest Department officials, movement of elephants is higher on the stretch at Kallar from where the ghat section to the Nilgiris starts. Here the road crisscrosses a notified elephant corridor, namely Kallar corridor or the Jaccanaire - Hulikal Durgam corridor, which connects Brahmagiri–Nilgiris–Eastern Ghats elephant population range with the Nilambur–Silent Valley–Coimbatore population range.