Signboards warning animal crossing installed on Mettupalayam – Kallar stretch in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 09, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A signboard installed on the stretch between Mettupalayam and Kallar in Coimbatore, to warn motorists of deer crossing. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the Highways Department yet to lay speed breakers on the Mettupalayam - Kallar stretch as a preventive measure against roadkill, signboards warning motorists of animal crossing have been installed on this vulnerable section of the NH 181. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore Forest Division and the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) jointly installed the signboards warning motorists of the crossing of animals such as deer and elephants.

Forest Department sources said that the Highways Department was yet to install speed breakers on the Mettupalayam – Kallar stretch, though a Bench of the Madras High Court issued an order to the effect in a hearing on October 11. The Forest Department had also sent a proposal to the Highways Department seeking installation of speed breakers at six locations that were identified with the help of the WWF-India. 

A Forest Department official said that spotted deer cross the vulnerable stretch frequently and several incidents of them getting hit by speeding vehicles were reported. Though wild elephants also cross the stretch, accidents involving the pachyderm have not been reported in the recent past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Sirajudeen from the WNCT said the NGO joined hands with the Forest Department in installing signboards as one of the measures to prevent roadkill. He said that the boards would help tourists, who are not aware of animal crossing at the section, to drive carefully. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the Forest Department officials, movement of elephants is higher on the stretch at Kallar from where the ghat section to the Nilgiris starts. Here the road crisscrosses a notified elephant corridor, namely Kallar corridor or the Jaccanaire - Hulikal Durgam corridor, which connects Brahmagiri–Nilgiris–Eastern Ghats elephant population range with the Nilambur–Silent Valley–Coimbatore population range.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
environmental issues
nature and wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app