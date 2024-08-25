GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Signature campaign launched to shift Chettichavadi dump yard in Salem

Published - August 25, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Garbage dumped at the yard in Chettichavadi in Salem.

Garbage dumped at the yard in Chettichavadi in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Residents of six villages in and around Chettichavadi, where Salem Corporation dumps garbage, have launched a signature campaign pointing out the health hazards allegedly caused by the yard and demanding shifting of the dump yard.

At present, Salem city generated almost 550 tonnes of waste a day and of this, 319 tonnes are sent to 28 micro composting centres (MCC) and 25 tonnes are incinerated. The remaining garbage is dumped at the Chettichavadi dump yard. Earlier, the Corporation used to dump the entire garbage generated in the city at the dump yard.

Meanwhile, residents of Chettichavadi, Kondappanaickenpatti, Vellakalpatti, Vellalapatti, Moongilpadi, and Thekkampatti have demanded shifting of the yard, alleging it was creating health issues. As the villages came under the Salem West Assembly Constituency, MLA R. Arul (PMK) conducted meetings with the villagers and launched a signature campaign on August 18.

Mr. Arul claimed that people of the six villages were affected by various health issues, including skin diseases because of the dumping of waste and the groundwater had turned yellow. People residing within a two-km radius were also affected by the dump yard. Over 50,000 people residing in these villages demanded removal of the dump yard and extended their support to the campaign. Over 40,000 people signed the petition in one week and the plan was to submit it to the civic body after collecting one lakh signatures.

The garbage dumped over the years should be bio mined. If not, the public would stage a protest against the Corporation. It should also conduct medical camps in these villages and provide treatment to those affected, he said.

Salem Corporation officials said steps were taken to reduce the garbage sent to Chettichavadi. Regarding bio-mining, the government should take a decision, officials added.

