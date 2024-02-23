Signature campaign launched to resolve Vellalore dump yard issue

February 23, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) has launched a signature campaign to exert pressure on the government to resolve the Vellalore dump yard issue.

MMI presindent V. Easwaran said while the Smart City works were embellishing the Coimbatore city, thousands of tonnes of garbage was being dumped in Vellalore. The civic body was spending crores of rupees for Smart City works, but citing financial constraints as the reason for not resolving the Vellalore dump yard issue., he added.

Stating that his appeal in National Green Tribunal was being delayed by the civic body lawyers, he said a verdict would soon be delivered.

The petition signed by people would be sent to the Chief Minister, he said. According to the petition, 15.5 lakh tonnes of garbage in Vellalore should be removed, all the 69 micro composting centres should be made functional, unsegregated garbage should not be allowed into the dump yard and expeditious steps should be taken to implement the National Green Tribunal order.

