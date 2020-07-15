Signature campaign against Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Tiruppur

15 July 2020 18:23 IST

Members of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and Free Electricity Right Protection Federation launched a signature campaign against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Tiruppur district.

The inaugural event was held at Kandiyankovil Village Panchayat in Pongalur Block, said district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association R. Kumar. Panchayat president T. Gopal started the signature campaign. The campaign urged the Central government to withdraw the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill along with Essential Commodities Act, Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, he said.

On the first day, the campaign received around 100 signatures and will proceed to get around 20,000 signatures in Pongalur Block. “We are planning to get two lakh signatures in Tiruppur district,” Mr. Kumar said. The petition along with these signatures will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, he said.

Various farmers’ organisations and opposition parties allege that the Bill attempts to scrap the free electricity scheme to farmers. However, leaders from the BJP have denied these allegations.