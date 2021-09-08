SIEMA plans to boost pump exports

The Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA) plans to form an export cluster here to market pumpsets globally.

K.V. Karthik of Deccan Industries, who was re-elected president of the Association at its annual meeting on Wednesday, said an export cluster will be formed under the SIEMA banner to market pumps to the United States, West Asian countries, Africa, Latin America, South East Asian countries and Australia. The global pump market is worth $ 800 billion and India has very less share in it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a one district one product scheme to target $ 400 billion total exports. Coimbatore contributes to 55 % of pump production in the country. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has included pumps as one of the products for the project for Coimbatore district. This will pave way for establishing common facilities for pump industry here.

Further, the SIEMA plans to submit a proposal to the government through Si’Tarc and establish a test laboratory here for CB (international certification of electrical and electronic products) marking for pumps. CB certification is already mandated by some countries and in a few years it is set to become the global norm. At present, there are no labs in India to test pumps for CB marking. Indian Pump Manufacturers have to send their products to China for CB certification testing and this is expensive and time consuming.

Vignesh of Ellen Pumps, Mithun Ramdass of Mahendra Pumps and Ma.Sendilkumar, founder of Supertec Industries were re-elected vice-presidents of the Association.