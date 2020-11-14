Siddha-based treatment centre in Salem temporarily closed

The Siddha COVID-19 care centre in Salem.

SALEM

14 November 2020 00:01 IST

The Siddha-based COVID-19 treatment centre is temporarily closed from November 13 and it will be moving out of the existing facility near Uthamacholapuram here.

The centre was set up in August with about 65 beds at the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board Training Centre. It handled COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. Besides nutritious diet and Siddha-based external and internal medicinal treatment, the centre also organised yoga sessions to prevent stress of patients.

District Siddha Medicine Officer K. Selvamoorthi said there were only close to 10 patients at the centre at present and since the agricultural centre also required the place to conduct training sessions from end of November, they were shutting down the centre and looking for another place. He added that the centre would be set up at a non-educational facility.

Since the beginning of the centre, they had handled 703 cases till date and they had to refer only 29 patients from the centre to other facilities for higher management, he said.

R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, said the Siddha centre and a few other COVID-19 care centres, which were functioning in the district, were being temporary closed as the number of positive cases had reduced. “There are sufficient beds in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and four other government hospitals here. Only 20% of beds at the hospitals are in use at the moment. All these facilities will be operational if cases increase,” he said.

Dr. Selvakumar said the positivity rate in the district was about 3.5% and death rate had also reduced.