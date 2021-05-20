Siddha-based COVID-19 care centre opened in Thiruchengode

Namakkal

20 May 2021 22:09 IST

A siddha-based COVID-19 care centre was opened in Thiruchengode on Thursday.

District Collector K. Megraj along with Thiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran and District Siddha Officer K.Selvamoorthy inaugurated the functioning of the 50-bed facility. According to officials, the centre would have a seven-member health team, including two Siddha doctors, one pharmacist, two nurses, a monitoring officer and an assistant here.

Dr. Selvamoorthy said that patients admitted at the centre would be provided with an entry kit of medicines and their oxygen saturation level was being monitored. Mr. Megraj said that lockdown is strictly enforced in the district and stern action is being taken against violators.

