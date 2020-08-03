Siddha-based COVID-19 care centre opened in Salem

District Collector S.A. Raman on Monday inaugurated a Siddha-based COVID-19 care centre near Uthamasolapuram here.

According to authorities, the 100-bed facility will treat asymptomatic patients from August 5. Mr. Raman reviewed the arrangements on the premises.

District Siddha Medicine Officer K. Selvamoorthi said both external and internal medicinal approach would be practised at the centre. This was the 19th Siddha-based COVID-19 care centre set up in the State, he added.

There were 70 Siddha clinics in the district and doctors would be posted at the care centre on rotation basis. All precautionary measures were taken to avoid healthcare workers from contracting the disease, he said.

Dr. Selvamoorthi said the patients would be offered Thirumular yoga techniques and pranayama as part of the treatment and there would be counselling sessions for patients to reduce stress.