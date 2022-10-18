SIDCO units in Coimbatore seek industrial zones in Master Plan

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association has appealed to the State government to demarcate areas in the district as industrial zones in the revised Master Plan that is under preparation.

P. Nallathambi, president of the Association, said that of late there were several complaints from residents about pollution from industries in their respective neighbourhoods. This was leading to sealing of industries, etc. There were several clusters in the city with presence of industries and houses.

“If an area is earmarked as an industrial zone in the Master Plan, the government should not permit development of residential units in that area. This will reduce problems between residents and MSMEs and new industries can come up in the zone,” he said.

Even near the SIDCO estate, there is a housing unit. This was developed earlier for the sake of workers. But there are several senior citizens living in these houses now. Though there are not many complaints here, the issue was a challenge in places like Edayarpalayam, he said.

The Association also urged the government to develop vertical industrial estates in Coimbatore for micro and small-scale units. And, the government should also extend all facilities given to government industrial estates to those developed by private players, he said.