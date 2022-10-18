SIDCO units in Coimbatore seek industrial zones in Master Plan

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 18, 2022 22:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association has appealed to the State government to demarcate areas in the district as industrial zones in the revised Master Plan that is under preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Nallathambi, president of the Association, said that of late there were several complaints from residents about pollution from industries in their respective neighbourhoods. This was leading to sealing of industries, etc. There were several clusters in the city with presence of industries and houses.

“If an area is earmarked as an industrial zone in the Master Plan, the government should not permit development of residential units in that area. This will reduce problems between residents and MSMEs and new industries can come up in the zone,” he said.

Even near the SIDCO estate, there is a housing unit. This was developed earlier for the sake of workers. But there are several senior citizens living in these houses now. Though there are not many complaints here, the issue was a challenge in places like Edayarpalayam, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association also urged the government to develop vertical industrial estates in Coimbatore for micro and small-scale units. And, the government should also extend all facilities given to government industrial estates to those developed by private players, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
public works & infrastructure
housing and urban planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app