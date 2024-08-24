SIDCO Mega Food Park in Salem set to be functional by March 2025

The Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) mega food park at Periyaseeragapadi in Salem district is expected to be functional by March 2025, once issues concerning land encroachment are resolved.

The ₹173 crore project, funded by the state and union governments along with contributions from entrepreneurs, was initially announced in 2019. A grant under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) was sanctioned for the project in 2020–2021, and a 70-acre site was identified in Periyaseeragapadi village for its establishment. The food park will house industries that produce value-added products, including jams from fruits, millets, and snack foods. The park will provide industries with 24/7 access to water and power, with overhead tanks and sumps constructed to support these needs. The project is expected to generate direct employment for approximately 5,000 people, with an additional 5,000 jobs created indirectly.

According to SIDCO officials, the project is divided into three phases. The first phase, which includes the provision of drinking water, roads, and power connections, has been completed. The second phase is nearing completion, while the third and final phase is scheduled to be finished by March 2025. Twenty-one companies have already received allotment orders to establish their industries in the park and have begun construction. The project faced delays due to land encroachment issues, but officials anticipate these will be resolved soon. “If the weather remains favourable, the park will be operational by March 2025,” they added.