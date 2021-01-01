SIDCO industrial estate manufacturers seek better infrastructure

COIMBATORE

01 January 2021 23:45 IST

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association has appealed to the State government to upgrade facilities at SIDCO industrial estates across the State to match world-class standards.

This is among the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the association held here. The concessions provided for industrial estates developed by the government should be extended to industrial estates developed by private units and industrial associations. Further, the subsidy given for infrastructure development at the industrial estates should be made available without conditions.

At the Kurichi SIDCO Industrial Estate, there is no supply of drinking water and this is one of the long-pending demands of the industries at the estate. However, there is no relief. The government should provide drinking water supply and lay roads at the Estate. A technology centre for MSMEs should be established in Coimbatore, the association said.

The manufacturers also said the working capital made available to MSMEs should be increased to 40% of the turnover instead of 20%. The current subsidy of 15% provided under the CLCSS should be hiked to 25%. The sanction process for additional loans given to MSMEs should be relaxed and simplified so that the units get loans soon, the association said.

The Coimbatore Corporation should waive all taxes that the MSMEs should pay during the lockdown period, it added.

The units urged the Central government to regulate export and import of raw materials so that domestic MSMEs get the materials at affordable prices. A committee should be formed with representatives of industrial associations to monitor the movement of prices of raw materials. The association also sought time for payment of taxes so that working capital is available for the MSMEs.