SIDCO clarifies on leasing out vacant plots

April 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) has clarified that only vacant plots in 24 of its industrial estates in the State will be given on 99-year lease to those who want to set up units and not those plots that were already sold to industries.

Representatives of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia) met Ministers V. Senthilbalaji and T.M. Anbarasan recently and demanded implementation of the recommendations of Dr. Sundaradevan Committee for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and withdrawal of the order on 99-year lease for SIDCO plots.

Managing Director of SIDCO S. Madhumathi clarified at the meeting that of the 127 SIDCO industrial estates in Tamil Nadu, 24 located in big cities and with high demand for land were identified. Most of the plots in these estates were sold and only a few were vacant. When there are applications for the vacant plots, the selected units will get the land on 99-year lease and it will not be sold to them. However, the lease agreement system will not be applicable for resale of the plots already occupied in these 24 estates.

Regarding the recommendations of the Dr. Sundaradevan Committee, MSMEs Secretary V. Arun Roy said the recommendations were studied and classified as short, medium, and long-term measures. The government has implemented 13 of the 50 recommendations and is taking efforts to execute the remaining too.

ADVERTISEMENT