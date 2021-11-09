Sick juvenile elephant dies during treatment in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

The elephant had been rescued from a pit by Forest Dept staff earlier this week, veterinarians had tried to treat it, but it did not respond

The juvenile male elephant, that was recently rescued by the Forest Department from a pit and was found to be sick, near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district, died during treatment in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, the elephant died at around 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday on a private plot of land in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. Aged around six to seven years, it was found by the Forest Department staff collapsed, on the private plot, around 250 metres away from the forest boundary on Monday morning, following which two veterinarians commenced treatment for the elephant.

“It was moving its limbs slightly [during treatment], but there were no signs of recovery,” Mr. Kumar said. There were no external injuries on the body of the elephant and the cause of death would be ascertained following an autopsy, he added.

On November 6, this juvenile elephant was found trapped inside a pit close to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus near Periyanaickenpalayam and was lifted using an excavator by the Forest Department. Having walked into the forest after the rescue operation, it was found lying on the private patta land and was unable to walk on Monday.