Sick elephant shifted to forest veterinary hospital in STR

December 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Veterinarians treating the elephant at the Kadambur hills in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A male elephant that was found sick in Kadambur hills was shifted to the forest veterinary hospital of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) at Karachikorai in Bhavanisagar here on Thursday.

Villagers found the elephant, aged less than 10 years, lying at Elathur area and alerted the Kadambur forest range of Sathyamangalam division.

A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, provided treatment to the elephant. But, the animal was weak and did not recover. Based on the directions of the District Forest Officer, the elephant was shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Officials said treatment would be provided until the elephant recovers and a decision on releasing it into the wild would be taken later.

