Siblings injured in road accident near Eachanari

A 24-year-old man and his 35-year-old sister were injured after a private bus collided with their car near Eachanari in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Nithin Prasad and Kanjanadevi from Pollachi. The accident took place on the rail over-bridge near SIDCO at Eachanari on Tuesday morning.

The bus that caused the accident also collided with two more cars before coming to a halt hitting the railings of the over-bridge.

Police said that the private bus from Coimbatore was heading to Pollachi. The accident took place when the bus driver Prakash allegedly tried to overtake a vehicle. The front portion of the car travelled by the siblings was completely mangled in the impact of the collision. Passers-by rushed the siblings to a private hospital.

The passengers of the two other cars hit by the bus escaped without injuries.

Traffic on the busy road was disrupted due to the accident. Police removed the bus and the car from the road using crane.

In a separate incident, a truck laden with bricks rammed a building on NSR road near Saibaba Colony on Tuesday morning. Police said that Ramesh (31) from Chinna Thadagam was driving the truck. An autorickshaw was completely damaged in the accident.