Siblings found dead in River Noyyal

The Tiruppur City Police found the bodies of two boys, who were siblings, in River Noyyal on Monday after their parents reported that they were missing since Sunday.

Mohammad Sameer, 11 and Mohammad Jaheer, 7 from Big Bazaar Street went out for fishing in the river on Sunday afternoon, the police said. However, as they did not return home by night, their parents lodged a complaint at Tiruppur South police station on Sunday night that their children were missing.

Following this, a team from the police station conducted investigations at the spot. At around 9 a.m. on Monday, the team found the bodies in the river near a crematorium at Sugumar Nagar, a few hundred metres away from the point where the brothers went for fishing. Their bodies were retrieved and were sent to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy, according to the police. Tiruppur South police registered a case and further investigations are on.