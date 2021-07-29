Siblings drown in quarry pit

Fire service personnel retrieved the bodies of two brothers from a water body in a stone quarry near their residence in the Tiruppur City Police limits on Wednesday.

The police said P. Sathya (13) and P. Kumaresan (11) were residents of Golden Nagar. On Wednesday afternoon, while their parents were away for work, the duo went to the stone quarry for fishing in a 15-foot-deep pit filled with rainwater. As they did not return home in the night, the parents informed the Tiruppur North police, who along with personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services began searching for them.

During the searches, the bodies were found in the pit late on Wednesday. The police said the boys might have accidentally fallen into the pit while fishing.