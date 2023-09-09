Siblings drown in pit dug for brick kiln unit in Salem

September 09, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Two siblings drowned in a deep pit dug for a brick kiln unit in Salem on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as R. Vasanth (12), a class VI student, and R. Sri (8), a class III student, at a government school in Sukkampatti. On Saturday afternoon, Vasanth and Sri went to a brick kiln unit in the locality. The pit was dug five feet deep, and water was stored in the unit. The two entered the pit to swim, and as the pit was deep, they drowned. Nearby residents rushed to the spot and retrieved the two bodies.

On information, Veeranam police rushed to the spot, but the parents and relatives of the deceased did not allow the officials to remove the bodies and demanded action against the brick kiln unit. The revenue officials assured to look into the demand. Following this, they withdrew their protest. The police sent the two bodies to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem and registered a case in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.