Siblings drown in PAP canal at Udumalpet

Two boys were washed away in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) canal at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

The police said K. Sanjay (14 ) and his brother Akash (9) visited the canal with their father Krishnan at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The father, who was an autorickshaw driver, was washing his vehicle while the siblings went to take a dip in the canal and were washed away.

The father reported the incident to the Udumalpet police, who along with personnel from Udumalpet Fire Station, commenced the search operations. At around 8.30 p.m., the bodies were found stuck in a branch canal and were retrieved.

The bodies were autopsied at Udumalpet Government Hospital and were handed over to the family on Thursday, the police said.

This is the third incident where two brothers died by drowning in Tiruppur district in October as similar deaths were reported on October 22 in Avinashi and on October 12 within Tiruppur City Police limits.