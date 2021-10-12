Siblings drown in open well at Palladam

TIRUPPUR

12 October 2021 00:15 IST

A 42-year-old man and his 37-year-old sister drowned in an open well at Palladam near Tiruppur on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Sundaram and Sakunthala, residents of Devarayampalayam at Ichipatti near Palladam.

According to the police, Sakunthala accidentally fell into an open well in the locality on Sunday. Sundaram, who was with Sakunthala, jumped into the well to rescue her. However, both drowned.

The body of Sakunthala was taken out by the Fire and Rescue Services, Palladam, late on Sunday. Sundaram’s body was recovered on Monday.

Fire fighters had a tough task in retrieving the bodies as the well had several snakes including poisonous ones.

They were captured and released into a forest on Monday.

The Mangalam police have registered a case.

Two killed in accident

Two men were killed in an accident at Palladam near Tiruppur on Sunday.

The police said the accident occurred when Kishan Singh (64) of Jharkhand, who was working in a spinning mill at Palladam, was walking on Coimbatore Road. He was hit by a two-wheeler which had Rishiram (25) and Sriram (20) as rider and pillion rider.

The police said Kishan Singh died of severe injuries on the spot while Rishiram and Sriram were taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where Sriram died. The Palladam police have registered a case.