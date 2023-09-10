ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings drown in lake in Dharmapuri

September 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two children of Kanagasabapathi (35), a farm labourer residing at Thammanampatti near Narthampatti, drowned in a lake at the locality on Sunday. Three children - Sanjana Sri (7), Monika Sri (5), and Tamil Iniyan (3) of Kanagasabapathi had gone to the lake.

Asking their brother Tamil Iniyan to sit on the bank of the lake, Sanjana and Monika went to take a bath in the lake.

They went to the deep part of the lake and drowned. On information, local residents rushed to the spot, retrieved the boies and sent them to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The Adhiyamankottai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Inflow into Mettur Dam in Salem increases

On Sunday, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 46.54 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 15.70 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 6,550 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 6,479 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continued at 6,500 cusecs.

