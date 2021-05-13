Siblings donate their savings for COVID-19 relief work

Collector C. Kathiravan receiving donations for COVID-19 relief from two boys in Erode on Thursday.

ERODE

13 May 2021 22:46 IST

Two siblings donated their savings of ₹1,000 each for COVID-19 relief here on Thursday.

S. Enban and his brother S. Iniyan, both Class III students, along with their father Sivakumar met Collector C. Kathiravan at the camp office and handed over their contributions to him. In a note written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Enban, addressing him as ‘grandfather’, appealed to him to use his contribution to purchase oxygen. Eniyan conveyed his wishes to Mr. Stalin for becoming the Chief Minister. “If more money is needed, I will get it from my father,” Eniyan said in his note.

Mr. Kathiravan appreciated the children and asked them to stay safe at home.

Ever since Mr. Stalin appealed to the public to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight the pandemic effectively, many have come forward and are donating fund in the district. On Wednesday, S. Danshika (8) donated her savings of ₹ 2,500 to the relief fund.