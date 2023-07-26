HamberMenu
Siblings die in accident in Tiruppur

July 26, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 11-year-old girl and her seven-year-old sister reportedly died on the spot when they were thrown off a two-wheeler, after being hit by a lorry, while they were proceeding to their school at Vijayamangalam in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the lorry knocked the two-wheeler driven by Thangaraj (60), their grandfather, from behind, at the service lane along the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in Uthukuli limits.

While Kanishka (11) and Sashvika (7) died on the spot, Thangaraj has been admitted to the Perumanallur Government Hospital.

The Uthukuli police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Selvaraj (50).

