Siblings detained for violating peace bond in Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police on Friday detained two siblings from Puliyakulam on charges of violating the peace bond they had executed before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore south.

The men, identified as F. Benedict alias Benny (33) and F. Louis alias Jose alias Joshwa (30) from Erimedu, Puliyakulam, were detained for a period of 284 days and 197 days respectively.

The city police had executed bonds against Benny and Joshwa under Section 110 (e) (execution of bond for good behaviour from an offender who habitually commits, or attempts to commit, or abets the commission of, offences, involving a breach of the peace) of CrPC on April 4 and January 1 this year following their involvement in multiple cases and possible threat they posed to the public peace. However, they were arrested by the Race Course police on June 17 for allegedly threatening witnesses in a case registered under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The siblings were detained and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday for violating peace bond.