Coimbatore

Siblings arrested for murder in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 15, 2022 18:23 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 18:23 IST

The Kuniyamuthur police have arrested two siblings on charges of stabbing the proprietor of an event management agency in the early hours of Thursday.

J. Suthir (29) and his brother J. Sreehari (24), residents of Ashok Nagar at B.K. Pudur, were arrested for the murder of Santhosh Kumar of LIC Colony, near Sundarapuram. While Sreehari was arrested on Thursday morning, Suthir was arrested on Friday.

The police said that the incident happened at the residence of the accused around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday. Santhosh Kumar had worked in the wedding decoration firm run by the elder brother of the accused, namely J. Manikandan, at Saibaba Colony. Kumar was made the business partner in the firm two years ago. He quit the firm eight months ago and started his own event management agency.

Mr. Manikandan paid ₹3 lakh to Kumar as his share when he left the firm. A cheque for ₹1 lakh was also given to Kumar on July 13, said the police.

