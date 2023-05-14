Siblings arrested for beating man to death near Coimbatore

May 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Perur police on Sunday arrested two siblings on charges of murdering a daily wage worker late on Saturday night.

The arrested were identified as M. Gokul (33) and his brother M. Rahul (29) of Karadimadai. The police said that they had been working in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet at Kalampalayam, and Gokul held a post in the DMK youth wing in Perur

According to the police, R. Selvaraj (55), a resident of Anna Nagar at Karadimadai, insulted the siblings’ mother under the influence of alcohol on Saturday evening. After being alerted about the incident, Gokul and Rahuk rushed to their residence They found Selvaraj in the same locality and assaulted him , said the police.

Selvaraj’s neighbour Natarajan, who was passing by, helped the injured man reach home. After a bath, Selvaraj went to a primary health centre, where he was given first-aid. He returned home and went to the farm where he used to work. He was found dead the next morning.

On information, the Perur police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. During the investigation, the police found out that Selvaraj was beaten up by the siblings on Saturday night.

The police took the siblings into custody on Sunday and registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

