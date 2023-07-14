ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings arrested for assaulting police constable in Coimbatore

July 14, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Activists-cum-lawyers Nandini (30) and her sister Niranjana (25) were arrested by the Sulur police for allegedly slapping a woman constable on Thursday evening, and remanded in judicial custody by Judical Magistrate, Sulur.

The sisters were travelling towards Coimbatore city in a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus en route to Ooty to stage a protest in front of the Collectorate there to condemn the RSS for holding a meeting in the town. They reportedly turned hostile and roughed up a woman police constable when they were intercepted by the Sulur police.

They were arrested under section 151 CrPC (preemtive arrest), and IPC Sections 294 (b) for use of obscene words, 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from discharging duty), 353 (use of criminal force against public servant), and 506 (1) for criminal intimidation.

