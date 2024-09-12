GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siblings arrested for assault on police constable in Coimbatore

Published - September 12, 2024 11:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings from Kovaipudur were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The accused, M. Babu (22) and M. Karthi (24) were participating in a procession for the immersion of the Vinayaka idol in Muthannankulam at Thadagam Road on Wednesday and began dancing on the road in an inebriated state. R. Alagumurugan, a police constable attached to the Bazaar Street police station, who was on duty at the place, requested them to conduct the procession peacefully, when the two assaulted him. Mr. Alagumurugan lodged a complaint and the two were arrested.

Youth arrested for assault on college student

The Race Course police on Thursday arrested a youth for assaulting a student of a private college in the city on Wednesday. S. Jegan (19), of Pappanaickenpalayam, who had been working as a bike taxi driver, was arrested for assaulting Madhan Prakash (20), of Doctors Colony near Sulur on Wednesday afternoon when Mr. Prakash and eight of his women classmates went to a restaurant at Pappanaickenpalayam for lunch. According to police, Jegan assaulted Mr. Prakash, following a dispute over one of the girls who accompanied the latter for lunch.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

