SI killed in accident in Salem

December 08, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Salem

Rangaraj (58) of Rasipuram, a Sub-Inspector attached to Elachipalayam police station in Namakkal district, was killed in an accident here on Wednesday. Rangaraj was heading home around 10.30 p.m. on his two-wheeler. At Vaiyappamalai, he lost control over the vehicle and it collided with a truck parked on the roadside. He sustained injuries and died on the spot. The Elachipalayam police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case.

Court staff impound TNSTC bus

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was impounded by the court staff for not paying compensation to an accident victim’s family.

Ponnusamy of Kitchipalayam in Salem was a manager in a nationalised bank in Dharmapuri district. In 2014, a government bus collided with his two-wheeler and he died. The case trial was held at the Salem Court, and the court ordered ₹60 lakh in compensation for the kin of the deceased.

But the TNSTC Salem division did not pay the compensation and delayed it. Following this, his family members approached the court, and the court directed that the TNSTC buses be impounded.

Based on the order, on Thursday, the court staff went to the Salem New Bus Stand and impounded a bus. The Salem TNSTC officials came to the spot and spoke with the court staff. They settled a part of the compensation and promised to settle the remaining amount within a week. Based on the assurance, the court staff left the spot.