SI gets one year jail for graft in Salem

December 16, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the Prevention of Corruption Act cases here sentenced a Sub-Inspector to one year imprisonment for receiving graft from an accused for releasing him on bail.

The prosecution case is that Rajendran was serving at Kitchipalayam Police Station when Prakash was arrested in an assault case. In July 2013, the SI had demanded ₹4,000 from Prakash for releasing him on station bail. Unwilling to give money, Prakash alerted the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths who laid a trap. When Prakash handed over the money at the station, the sleuths caught him red-handed. A case was registered. During trial, the judge found Rajendran guilty and sentenced him to undergo one year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

