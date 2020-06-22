SI caught on camera beating minor boy in public

A Sub-Inspector of police attached to Rathinapuri police station in Coimbatore has courted controversy for beating up a minor boy in public following an argument over his parents running a makeshift eatery past the permitted time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The SI, K. Chellamani, beat the boy after the latter tried to snatch the key of the police officer’s two-wheeler. The incident took place on Sastri Street at Rathinapuri on June 17. The boy’s parents run an eatery at the place.

Mr. Chellamani, who was on a patrol in the area, asked the couple to wind up the business of their pushcart as he found it functiming after 8 p.m. The couple and the policeman picked up an argument and the boy allegedly recorded a video of the same on a mobile phone.

The officer took away the mobile phone from the boy. As the SI was about to sit on the two-wheeler, the boy tried to snatch its key. The officer then beat the boy with hands while another man in plain clothes beat him with a cane.

The boy’s shirt was torn and he was taken to the station alone in a police vehicle.

At the station, the police reportedly contacted the headmaster of the boy’s school and enquired about his conduct.

V.P. Sarathi, an advocate, charged that the SI's act was unwarranted. “The Code of Criminal Procedure states that no woman or boy aged below 16 should be called to a police station for questioning. Even if the boy had committed a grave offence, the officer should have handled him in a humane way,” he said.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that the SI had on previous occasions too advised the couple not to run the eatery during late hours since a lockdown was in force. The officer would have fallen down from the two-wheeler when the boy snatched the key, he said.

“The police did not register a case against the boy considering his age and future. In fact the family was happy that no action was taken against the boy,” he said.

The police registered a case against the boy’s father for causing nuisance in the public.