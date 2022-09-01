Shutters of Thumbalahalli dam in Dharmapuri opened upon reaching full capacity

The dam has reached full capacity after a period of 17 years

P. V. Srividya Dharampuri
September 01, 2022 15:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi opened the shutters to Thumbalahall dam in Dharmapuri | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Shanti opened the shutters of Thumbalahalli dam in view of the reservoir reaching close its full capacity here on Wednesday. The dam had reached 12.14 ft of total reservoir capacity of 14.76 ft. Thumbalahalli dam receives is fed by the waters of Chinnar dam. With the latter reaching its full capacity and outflow from Chinnar dam increased, the shutters of Thumbalahalli dam were opened considering its safety, according to the administration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The dam has reached full capacity after a period of 17 years. The inflow into the dam was 256 cusecs.  In the wake of the dam’s shutters lifted, the administration has issued a flood alert along Poolapadi river. People living in low-lying areas of the river are urged to exercise caution.  The district administration has issued a public advisory not to cross the river, or venture into the river to fish, or guide cattle through the river in view of the heavy discharge from the dam into the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app